CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Thomas M. Moriarty Sells 62,943 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,109.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. 5,709,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1,026.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 298,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 272,097 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 307,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.