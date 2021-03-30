CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 273,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,082 shares of company stock worth $39,473,892 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. 145,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

