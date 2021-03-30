CyberVein 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.96 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. CyberVein has a market cap of $254.97 million and $5.96 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

