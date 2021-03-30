CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 366,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CYREN in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CYREN by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CYREN by 73.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 776,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CYREN alerts:

Shares of CYRN opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. CYREN has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

CYREN Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CYREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.