CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.75. CytRx shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 105,587 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

CytRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.