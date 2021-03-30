DA Davidson Downgrades TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to Neutral

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of TSC opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

