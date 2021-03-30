DA Davidson Upgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Buy

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.