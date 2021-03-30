Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $291.89 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,608.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00618631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026282 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,002,784,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,784,344 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

