Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 96.3% in March

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

