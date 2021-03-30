Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.70

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.70 and last traded at $88.63, with a volume of 9682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.