Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 4.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Danaher by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after acquiring an additional 847,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.91. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

