Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after purchasing an additional 847,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

NYSE DHR opened at $226.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

