Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $284,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Centrus Energy stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. 6,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $288.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

LEU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $831,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,743 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

