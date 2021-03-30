Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €70.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.38 ($71.04).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €59.10 ($69.53) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.42.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

