DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Market Cap of $113.26 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $113.26 million and $4.15 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $6.91 or 0.00011700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00242818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.93 or 0.00911332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030338 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.