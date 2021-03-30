DAOBet (BET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $96.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $96.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,958.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $528.30 or 0.00896058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.08 or 0.00351235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00052344 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

