Dash Price Hits $217.34 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $603.31 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $217.34 or 0.00368159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004811 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.77 or 0.05386290 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,054,063 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

