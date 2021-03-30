Datacoin (DTC) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,372.16 and approximately $11.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015027 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

