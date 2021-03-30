Datamine FLUX (FLUX) One Day Volume Hits $10,052.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $190,193.01 and approximately $10,052.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00227773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.07 or 0.00889867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00030891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 387,724 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

