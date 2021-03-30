Datarius Credit (DTRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $118,391.40 and approximately $174.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

