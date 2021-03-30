Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Cap of $474,623.65

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $474,623.65 and approximately $13,360.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00047918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,762.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00619236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.