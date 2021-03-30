Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.97 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datum has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Datum has a market cap of $4.97 million and $122,993.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00046781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,975.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.02 or 0.00639984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.