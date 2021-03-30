DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.00331347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,697.54 or 0.99903844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00032853 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00104543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001077 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

