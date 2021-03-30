Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $33.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAY. Truist lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.