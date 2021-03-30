Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $33.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAY. Truist lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

