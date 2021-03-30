David Golub Acquires 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,565.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Golub purchased 300 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230.00.

GBDC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 699,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,255. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

