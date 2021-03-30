David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00.

NYSE:PFSI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

