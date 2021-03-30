Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00250043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.22 or 0.00914653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,602,189 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

