DDKoin (DDK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,867.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $15,867.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00031735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.