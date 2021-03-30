DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $756,314.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,927.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.70 or 0.00636488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

