Decentral Games (DG) Hits Market Capitalization of $99.11 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Decentral Games token can currently be bought for approximately $533.06 or 0.00899391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $99.11 million and $2.18 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00212722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.27 or 0.00901428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Decentral Games Token Profile

Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,925 tokens. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

Decentral Games Token Trading

