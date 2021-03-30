Decentraland Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $411.99 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,321.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00633295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,513,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,142,613 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

