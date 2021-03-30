Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Tops One Day Volume of $710.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $66,363.09 and approximately $710.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00262475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.73 or 0.00932034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00077598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Trading

