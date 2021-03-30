Decentralized Machine Learning Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 40.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 87.7% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $355,155.05 and approximately $4,521.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,608.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00618631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

