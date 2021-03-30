Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. 11,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,149. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $24,762,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 104,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

