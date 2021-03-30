DECOIN Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $4.40 million and $182,245.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 199% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.97 or 0.00742883 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025626 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,265,066 coins and its circulating supply is 54,533,514 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

