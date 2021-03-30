DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Hits $3.27 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $2,437.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015027 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,451,316 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.