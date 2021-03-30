Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Critical Analysis

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.84 $98.08 million $1.64 9.05

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 5 1 0 2.17

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.90%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions.

Profitability

This table compares Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions

There is no company description available for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

