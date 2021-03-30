DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $2.82 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00004793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $862,185.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00259909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $547.01 or 0.00930054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00075978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00031487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,248 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

