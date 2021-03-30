DeFiChain Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $3.38 or 0.00005727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $6.37 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000152 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain is a coin. DeFiChain’s total supply is 690,692,249 coins and its circulating supply is 402,572,249 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io

