DeFiner Trading Up 20.9% This Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and $880,075.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00057774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00227351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.00893116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00030617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

Buying and Selling DeFiner

