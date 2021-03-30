Degenerator Price Hits $32.63 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator token can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.98 or 0.00368551 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004797 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.95 or 0.05718002 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Buying and Selling Degenerator

