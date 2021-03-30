Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Dego Finance token can currently be bought for $18.11 or 0.00030679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $155.86 million and approximately $32.69 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00057920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.77 or 0.00265622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.77 or 0.00928095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00050382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00077111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00033189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 tokens. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

