Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,926 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,134,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,987,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock valued at $83,567,913. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,588. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $91.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

