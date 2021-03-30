Delphy Reaches Market Capitalization of $926,111.75 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $926,111.75 and $86,528.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,301.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00618912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.