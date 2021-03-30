DeltaChain (DELTA) Trading 81.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067894 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002336 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

