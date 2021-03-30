Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Denny’s worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 566,268 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

