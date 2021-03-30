Dentacoin (DCN) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $59.14 million and approximately $722,355.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,995% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00631468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

DCN is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,105,296,887 tokens. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com

