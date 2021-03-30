Derek J. Maetzold Sells 12,974 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSTL traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 264,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,698. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

