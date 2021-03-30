DerivaDAO Price Reaches $7.75 on Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $7.75 or 0.00013107 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $202.34 million and approximately $341,477.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00262123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.00928700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00077453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

