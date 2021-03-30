Dero Price Reaches $3.81 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00006446 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,105.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.54 or 0.03113967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00336808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.78 or 0.00904775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.08 or 0.00411270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.00355855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00255703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021902 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

